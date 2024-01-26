Chennai to host leather fashion show on Feb 1

CHENNAI: The Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association (IFMLEA) will organise the Leather Fashion show in the city on February one.

The show will feature 10 show stoppers and over 60 models and the Leather fair will feature 450 exhibitors from India and 20 countries.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, IFMLEA chairman KRVijayan said “The Indian leather industry is environmentally responsible. We continue to invest in manufacturing sustainable products, adopting zero liquid discharge processes, among others.”

Yavar Dhala, convenor, Fashion Show ’24, said, “The Leather Fair (IILF) will showcase the entire range of products relating to leather industry from raw materials to finished products. The show is a regular feature of the IILF that is held alongside the Fair. It will focus the leather industry’s attention on the latest expressions of styles and designs in the world of leather fashion. Lifestyle brands like BMW will also be showcasing their products.”