Chennai to host 3-day IESS from Nov 27

CHENNAI: Indian engineering exports went past $100 billion in exports for the first time in 2021-’22 and the same would happen in this financial year, too, said Arun Garodia, chairman, EEPC India on Tuesday, as he sees more foreign companies looking to India as one of their main sourcing hubs.

Tamil Nadu is the second largest contributor to India’s GDP, third largest exporting state and first in terms of number of factories, he said, at the curtain raiser press conference on IESS.

Circa 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2023 and now 2024 will witness IESS for the second time in one calendar year and for the fifth time in Chennai and seventh time in TN (over November 27, 28 and 29 at Chennai Trade Centre), which validate the popularity of this largest Engineering Sourcing Show in India, he added.