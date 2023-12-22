Chennai sticks to utterly ‘batterly’ specialties, says report

CHENNAI: Chennai’s love affair with south Indian cuisine continues, with dosa and idly leading the charts as the most-ordered dishes in the city, as per a report.

The top 5 most-ordered dishes in the city included fried rice, chicken biryani and meals, as per the ‘How India Swiggy’d 2023,’ report, that sought to capture the top trends in food delivery in Chennai.

Siddharth Bakoo, VP, national business head, Swiggy, said “Chennaiites make their love for dosa and idly evident by ordering it the most.”

Swiggy claims the city placed over 10,000 orders in the year. The highest bill for a single order on Swiggy instamart also came from the city with a user buying chips, nachos, juice, and coffee worth Rs 31,531 .

When it comes to popular food categories, biryani takes the top spot, showcasing the city’s fondness for this dish. Burgers/American cuisine, Chinese/Pan-Asian delights, north Indian classics, and south Indian specialties also rank high among Chennai’s food preferences.

In 2023, chaat ruled the roost in Chennai when it came to ordering snacks. The top five snacks ordered in the city include bhel puri, samosa, kutty samosa, pav bhaji, and pani puri.

Desserts such as choco lava cake, chocolate truffle cake, brownie, Gulab Jamun, with even Pepsi Pet Bottle made it to the top five dessert list.

The highest individual bill through dineout peaked at Rs 2,43,949, underscoring the platform’s influence on dining experiences.

Venkatasen, a delivery partner from Chennai, achieved a milestone by delivering a whopping 10,360 orders, the highest among all delivery partners in India.