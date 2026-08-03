Chennai: Regal Jewellers to assist wedding of 25 underprivileged couples

The jewellery brand recently inaugurated its first showroom in Tamil Nadu on North Usman Road in T Nagar.

Instead of limiting the launch to promotional offers, the company unveiled ‘Regal Sumangali Naermai Vizha’, a CSR initiative, which offers to pay for the entire marriage expenses of 25 deserving couples from economically weaker sections. Speaking at the inauguration, Regal Jewellers founder and chairman Sivadasan TK said, “The initiative is guided by the belief that every new beginning should create another new beginning. We wanted the company’s expansion into Tamil Nadu to have a meaningful social impact from the beginning itself.”