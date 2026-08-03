Chennai: Regal Jewellers to assist wedding of 25 underprivileged couples

CHENNAI: Regal Jewellers has marked its entry into the Tamil Nadu market by announcing a marriage assistance programme for 25 economically underprivileged couples, making social welfare the centrepiece of its first venture in the State.
The jewellery brand recently inaugurated its first showroom in Tamil Nadu on North Usman Road in T Nagar.
Instead of limiting the launch to promotional offers, the company unveiled ‘Regal Sumangali Naermai Vizha’, a CSR initiative, which offers to pay for the entire marriage expenses of 25 deserving couples from economically weaker sections. Speaking at the inauguration, Regal Jewellers founder and chairman Sivadasan TK said, “The initiative is guided by the belief that every new beginning should create another new beginning. We wanted the company’s expansion into Tamil Nadu to have a meaningful social impact from the beginning itself.”
Pledge certificates confirming the marriage assistance were presented to the selected beneficiaries during the inauguration ceremony.
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, MLA VMS Musthafa and senior executives of Regal Jewellers attended the event.
The company said the weddings of the 25 couples will be held after the conclusion of the Tamil month of Aadi, in keeping with local customs and traditions.