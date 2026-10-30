Chennai plant anchors Michelin's India to global sourcing play

The French tyre major on Thursday launched the Michelin X Multi Energy Z2, a new-generation truck and bus tyre manufactured at its Chennai plant. Designed for Indian operating conditions, the tyre promises fuel savings of up to 13% and up to 25% longer tyre life compared with competing products.

Shantanu Deshpande, managing director, Michelin India, said fleet owners were increasingly looking beyond the initial purchase price and evaluating the overall cost of ownership. “A fleet owner is actually buying a tyre as an asset which is required for him to run his business,” he said.

The shift comes as the trucking industry moves from a fragmented structure towards larger, consolidated fleets, while better highways and heavier vehicles reshape logistics. Trucks weighing 20 to 25 tonnes and above, which accounted for just 6 to 7% of sales a decade ago, now constitute around 50%, as per Deshpande.