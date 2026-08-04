Chennai office vacancy declines to 10% on strong GCC demand

Real estate data analytics and research firm CRE Matrix has come out with a report, ‘Chennai: Detroit of Asia; Rising with Innovation. Chennai’s Office Frontier Beckons’, which profiles the city’s infrastructure, talent ecosystem, commercial office market, data-centre and energy landscape, and investment rationale.

As per the report, Chennai currently has a total of 120 million sq ft of Grade A/A+ office space, with another 42 million sq ft under construction.

Vacancy in office space tightened to 9.9 per cent at the end of June this year from a peak 15.8 per cent during the 2023 calendar year. The office space demand is outpacing supply at a ratio of 1.8 times.