Chennai: Gold, silver prices decrease on June 23, 2026; check today's rates

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices have decreased and are being sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on June 23, down by Rs 5 per gram from the previous trading day.

On June 22, silver was sold at Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,840 per sovereign (Rs 9,230 per gram) on June 23, 2025, to Rs 1,08,480 per sovereign (Rs 13,560 per gram) on June 23, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 34,640 or about 46.91%.