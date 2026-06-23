Chennai: Gold, silver prices decrease on June 23, 2026; check today's rates

CHENNAI: Gold prices decreased on Tuesday (June 23) in the city.
The yellow metal becoming cheaper by Rs 320 per sovereign compared to Monday (June 22).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,08,480 per sovereign and Rs 13,560 per gram, down by Rs 320 per sovereign and Rs 40 per gram.
Silver prices have decreased and are being sold at Rs 250 per gram (Rs 2,50,000 per kg) on June 23, down by Rs 5 per gram from the previous trading day.
On June 22, silver was sold at Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,840 per sovereign (Rs 9,230 per gram) on June 23, 2025, to Rs 1,08,480 per sovereign (Rs 13,560 per gram) on June 23, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 34,640 or about 46.91%.
June 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600
June 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600
June 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,570
June 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060
June 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,030
June 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
June 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
June 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
June 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
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