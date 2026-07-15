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Chennai gold price rises by Rs 240 on July 15, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shopPTI
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 240 per sovereign on Wednesday (July 15).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,440 per sovereign and Rs 13,180 per gram, after an increase of Rs 30 per gram.

Earlier on July 14, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,150 per gram.

Silver remains unchanged

Silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on July 15.

On July 14, it was sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,160 per sovereign (Rs 9,145 per gram) on July 15, 2025, to Rs 1,05,440 per sovereign (Rs 13,180 per gram) on July 15, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,280 or about 44.12%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150

July 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,200

July 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300

July 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350

July 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350

Silver price over the last five days:

July 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235

July 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

July 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

July 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

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