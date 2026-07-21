Chennai gold price rises by Rs 160 on July 21, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 160 per sovereign on Tuesday (July 21).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,360 per sovereign and Rs 13,170 per gram, after an increase of Rs 20 per gram.
Earlier on July 20, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,200 per sovereign and Rs 13,150 per gram.
Silver prices remain the same and are being sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 21.
On July 20, it was sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,440 per sovereign (Rs 9,180 per gram) on July 21, 2025, to Rs 1,05,360 per sovereign (Rs 13,170 per gram) on July 21, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,920 or about 43.46%.
July 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150
July 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,080 | 1 gram - Rs 13,135
July 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,100
July 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,150
July 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,440 | 1 gram - Rs 13,180
July 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 235
July 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
July 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240