Chennai gold price rises by Rs 160 on July 21, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Silver remains unchanged

Silver prices remain the same and are being sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on July 21.

On July 20, it was sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,440 per sovereign (Rs 9,180 per gram) on July 21, 2025, to Rs 1,05,360 per sovereign (Rs 13,170 per gram) on July 21, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 31,920 or about 43.46%.