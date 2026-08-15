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Chennai gold price rises by Rs 160 on August 15, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 160 per sovereign on Saturday (August 15).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,13,760 per sovereign and Rs 14,220 per gram, after an increase of Rs 20 per gram.

Earlier on August 14, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,12,320 per sovereign and Rs 14,040 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and continue to sell for Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on August 15.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have increased from Rs 74,240 per sovereign (Rs 9,280 per gram) on August 15, 2025, to Rs 1,13,760 per sovereign (Rs 14,220 per gram) on August 15, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 39,520 or about 53.23%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

August 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,320 | 1 gram - Rs 14,040

August 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,760 | 1 gram - Rs 14,220

August 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200

August 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,250

August 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,950

Silver price over the last five days:

August 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

August 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

August 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

August 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

August 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and Silver price in Chennai
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