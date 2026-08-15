Chennai gold price rises by Rs 160 on August 15, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city increased by Rs 160 per sovereign on Saturday (August 15).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,13,760 per sovereign and Rs 14,220 per gram, after an increase of Rs 20 per gram.
Earlier on August 14, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,12,320 per sovereign and Rs 14,040 per gram.
Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged and continue to sell for Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on August 15.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have increased from Rs 74,240 per sovereign (Rs 9,280 per gram) on August 15, 2025, to Rs 1,13,760 per sovereign (Rs 14,220 per gram) on August 15, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 39,520 or about 53.23%.
August 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,320 | 1 gram - Rs 14,040
August 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,760 | 1 gram - Rs 14,220
August 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
August 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,250
August 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,950
August 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
August 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
August 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
August 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
August 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250