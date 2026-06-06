Chennai: Gold price plunges by Rs 1,840, silver costs Rs 270 on June 6, 2026

Silver prices decrease

On June 6, silver metal is now being sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg), down by Rs 10 compared to the previous day.

On June 5, silver was sold at Rs 280 per gram (Rs 2,80,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,040 per sovereign (Rs 9,130 per gram) on June 6, 2025, to Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign (Rs 14,200 per gram) on June 6, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 40,560 or about 55.53%.