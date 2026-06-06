Chennai: Gold price plunges by Rs 1,840, silver costs Rs 270 on June 6, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold has plunged by Rs 1,840 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 230 per gram on June 6 in the city.
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign and Rs 14,200 per gram.
On June 5, gold was priced at Rs 1,15,440 per sovereign and Rs 14,430 per gram.
On June 6, silver metal is now being sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg), down by Rs 10 compared to the previous day.
On June 5, silver was sold at Rs 280 per gram (Rs 2,80,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,040 per sovereign (Rs 9,130 per gram) on June 6, 2025, to Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign (Rs 14,200 per gram) on June 6, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 40,560 or about 55.53%.
June 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,440 | 1 gram - Rs 14,430
June 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,480
June 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
June 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
June 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
June 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
June 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285
June 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
June 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
June 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290