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Chennai: Gold price plunges by Rs 1,840, silver costs Rs 270 on June 6, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purpose
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purposePTI
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CHENNAI: Gold has plunged by Rs 1,840 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 230 per gram on June 6 in the city.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign and Rs 14,200 per gram.

On June 5, gold was priced at Rs 1,15,440 per sovereign and Rs 14,430 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

On June 6, silver metal is now being sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg), down by Rs 10 compared to the previous day.

On June 5, silver was sold at Rs 280 per gram (Rs 2,80,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,040 per sovereign (Rs 9,130 per gram) on June 6, 2025, to Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign (Rs 14,200 per gram) on June 6, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 40,560 or about 55.53%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,440 | 1 gram - Rs 14,430

June 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,480

June 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

June 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

June 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

Silver price over the last five days:

June 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

June 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

June 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

June 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

June 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and silver prices in Chennai

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