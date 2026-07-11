Chennai gold price drops by Rs 400 on July 11, 2026; check today's gold rate

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices decreased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on July 11.

On July 10, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,600 per sovereign (Rs 9,075 per gram) on July 11, 2025, to Rs 1,06,400 per sovereign (Rs 13,300 per gram) on July 11, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 33,800 or about 46.56%.