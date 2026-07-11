Chennai gold price drops by Rs 400 on July 11, 2026; check today's gold rate

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city decreased by Rs 400 per sovereign on Saturday (July 11).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,06,400 per sovereign and Rs 13,300 per gram, after a decline of Rs 50 per gram.
Earlier on July 10, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,06,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,350 per gram.
Silver prices decreased by Rs 5 per gram and are being sold at Rs 240 per gram (Rs 2,40,000 per kg) on July 11.
On July 10, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,600 per sovereign (Rs 9,075 per gram) on July 11, 2025, to Rs 1,06,400 per sovereign (Rs 13,300 per gram) on July 11, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 33,800 or about 46.56%.
July 10, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350
July 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350
July 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,640 | 1 gram - Rs 13,330
July 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400
July 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560
July 10, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
July 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
July 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
July 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
July 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250