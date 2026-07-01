Chennai gold price dips by Rs 800 on July 1, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 800 per sovereign compared to Tuesday (June 30).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,100 per gram, down by Rs 800 per sovereign and Rs 100 per gram.
Silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on July 1.
On June 30, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,160 per sovereign (Rs 9,020 per gram) on July 1, 2025, to Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign (Rs 13,100 per gram) on July 1, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,640 or about 45.23%.
June 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,030
June 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300
June 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370
June 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300
June 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,140
June 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
June 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230