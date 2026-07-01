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Chennai gold price dips by Rs 800 on July 1, 2026; check today's gold, silver rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold prices decreased on Wednesday (July 1) in the city.

The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 800 per sovereign compared to Tuesday (June 30).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,100 per gram, down by Rs 800 per sovereign and Rs 100 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remain unchanged and are being sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on July 1.

On June 30, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,160 per sovereign (Rs 9,020 per gram) on July 1, 2025, to Rs 1,04,800 per sovereign (Rs 13,100 per gram) on July 1, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 32,640 or about 45.23%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,240 | 1 gram - Rs 13,030

June 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300

June 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,960 | 1 gram - Rs 13,370

June 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,300

June 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,140

Silver price over the last five days:

June 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

June 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230

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