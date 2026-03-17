Chennai gold price dips by Rs 480, silver increases to cost Rs 280 per gram on March 17, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold dipped in the city on Tuesday (March 17), by Rs 480 per sovereign (8 grams), the sixteenth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign and Rs 14,650 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 60.
On March 16, gold cost Rs 1,17,680 per sovereign and 14,710 per gram.
Meanwhile, Silver prices increased by Rs 4 to be priced at Rs 280 per gram (Rs 2,80,000 per kg) on March 17. On March 17, silver was priced at Rs 276 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 65,680 per sovereign (Rs 8,210 per gram) on March 17, 2025, to Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign (Rs 14,650 per gram) on March 17, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 51,520 or about 78.4%.
March 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,710 per gram
March 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,080 | 1 gram - Rs 14,760 per gram
March 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,900
March 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,760| 1 gram - Rs 14,970
March 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120
March 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 276
March 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
March 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
March 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300