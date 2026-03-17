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Chennai gold price dips by Rs 480, silver increases to cost Rs 280 per gram on March 17, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of a woman buying gold used for representative purposes
Image of a woman buying gold used for representative purposesPTI
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CHENNAI: Gold dipped in the city on Tuesday (March 17), by Rs 480 per sovereign (8 grams), the sixteenth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign and Rs 14,650 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 60.

On March 16, gold cost Rs 1,17,680 per sovereign and 14,710 per gram.

Silver prices increases

Meanwhile, Silver prices increased by Rs 4 to be priced at Rs 280 per gram (Rs 2,80,000 per kg) on March 17. On March 17, silver was priced at Rs 276 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 65,680 per sovereign (Rs 8,210 per gram) on March 17, 2025, to Rs 1,17,200 per sovereign (Rs 14,650 per gram) on March 17, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 51,520 or about 78.4%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,710 per gram

March 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,080 | 1 gram - Rs 14,760 per gram

March 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,900

March 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,760| 1 gram - Rs 14,970

March 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,960| 1 gram - Rs 15,120

Silver price over the last five days:

March 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 276

March 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

March 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

March 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

Gold rate today
silver rate today
Gold and silver prices in Chennai

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