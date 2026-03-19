Chennai gold price dips by Rs 2160, silver costs Rs 265 per gram on March 19, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold dipped in the city on Thursday (March 19), by Rs 2160 per sovereign (8 grams), the eighteenth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.
The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,14,400 per sovereign and Rs 14,300 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 270.
On March 18, gold cost Rs 1,16,560 per sovereign and 14,570 per gram.
Meanwhile, silver prices decreased by Rs 10 to be priced at Rs 265 per gram (Rs 2,65,000 per kg) on March 19. On March 18, silver was priced at Rs 275 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 66,320 per sovereign (Rs 8,290 per gram) on March 19, 2025, to Rs 1,14,400 per sovereign (Rs 14,300 per gram) on March 19, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 48,080 or about 72.4%.
March 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,570 per gram
March 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650 per gram
March 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,710 per gram
March 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,080 | 1 gram - Rs 14,760 per gram
March 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,900
March 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275
March 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
March 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 276
March 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
March 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290