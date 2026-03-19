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Chennai gold price dips by Rs 2160, silver costs Rs 265 per gram on March 19, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of woman buying gold used for representative purpose
Image of woman buying gold used for representative purpose
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CHENNAI: Gold dipped in the city on Thursday (March 19), by Rs 2160 per sovereign (8 grams), the eighteenth day of the US-Israel war on Iran.

The yellow metal is priced at Rs 1,14,400 per sovereign and Rs 14,300 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 270.

On March 18, gold cost Rs 1,16,560 per sovereign and 14,570 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Meanwhile, silver prices decreased by Rs 10 to be priced at Rs 265 per gram (Rs 2,65,000 per kg) on March 19. On March 18, silver was priced at Rs 275 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 66,320 per sovereign (Rs 8,290 per gram) on March 19, 2025, to Rs 1,14,400 per sovereign (Rs 14,300 per gram) on March 19, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 48,080 or about 72.4%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,570 per gram

March 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650 per gram

March 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,710 per gram

March 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,080 | 1 gram - Rs 14,760 per gram

March 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,900

Silver price over the last five days:

March 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275

March 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

March 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 276

March 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

March 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and silver prices in Chennai

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