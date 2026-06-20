Chennai: Gold gets costlier on June 20, 2026; check how much it costs

CHENNAI: Gold has increased by Rs 240 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 30 per gram on June 20 in the city.
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,08,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,600 per gram.
On June 19 gold was priced at Rs 1,08,560 per sovereign and Rs 13,570 per gram.
Silver prices remain unchanged and are sold at Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on June 20.
Silver was sold at Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on June 19.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,680 per sovereign (Rs 9,210 per gram) on June 20, 2025, to Rs 1,08,800 per sovereign (Rs 13,600 per gram) on June 20, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 35,120 or about 47.66%.
June 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,570
June 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060
June 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,030
June 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060
June 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070
June 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
June 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275
June 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280