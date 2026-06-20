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Chennai: Gold gets costlier on June 20, 2026; check how much it costs

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold has increased by Rs 240 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 30 per gram on June 20 in the city.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,08,800 per sovereign and Rs 13,600 per gram.

On June 19 gold was priced at Rs 1,08,560 per sovereign and Rs 13,570 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remain unchanged and are sold at Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on June 20.

Silver was sold at Rs 255 per gram (Rs 2,55,000 per kg) on June 19.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,680 per sovereign (Rs 9,210 per gram) on June 20, 2025, to Rs 1,08,800 per sovereign (Rs 13,600 per gram) on June 20, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 35,120 or about 47.66%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,570

June 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060

June 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,030

June 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060

June 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070

Silver price over the last five days:

June 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

June 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275

June 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

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