Chennai: Gold gets costlier on June 18, 2026; check how much it costs

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has now increased by Rs 240 on Thursday (June 18).
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,12,480 per sovereign and Rs 14,060 per gram, an increase of Rs 240.
On June 17, gold was priced at Rs 1,12,240 per sovereign and Rs 14,030 per gram.
Silver prices have decreased and are sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg) on June 18.
Silver was sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg) on June 17.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,000 per sovereign (Rs 9,250 per gram) on June 18, 2025, to Rs 1,12,480 per sovereign (Rs 14,060 per gram) on June 18, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 38,480 or about 52%.
June 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,030
June 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060
June 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070
June 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,880 | 1 gram - Rs 13,860
June 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,800
June 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275
June 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
June 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265