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Chennai: Gold gets costlier on June 18, 2026; check how much it costs

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purpose
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purposePTI
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has now increased by Rs 240 on Thursday (June 18).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,12,480 per sovereign and Rs 14,060 per gram, an increase of Rs 240.

On June 17, gold was priced at Rs 1,12,240 per sovereign and Rs 14,030 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices have decreased and are sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg) on June 18.

Silver was sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg) on June 17.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 74,000 per sovereign (Rs 9,250 per gram) on June 18, 2025, to Rs 1,12,480 per sovereign (Rs 14,060 per gram) on June 18, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 38,480 or about 52%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,030

June 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,480 | 1 gram - Rs 14,060

June 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070

June 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,880 | 1 gram - Rs 13,860

June 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,10,400 | 1 gram - Rs 13,800

Silver price over the last five days:

June 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275

June 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

June 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265

Gold and Silver price in Chennai
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Silver price in Chennai
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