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Chennai: Gold and silver rates drop on July 9, 2026; check how much they cost

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased on Thursday (July 9) in the city.

The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 240 per sovereign on Thursday (July 9).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign and Rs 13,220 per gram, down by Rs 30 per gram.

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remained unchanged and are being sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on July 9.

On July 8, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,000 per sovereign (Rs 9,000 per gram) on July 9, 2025, to Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign (Rs 13,220 per gram) on July 9, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 33,760 or about 46.89%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

July 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,640 | 1 gram - Rs 13,330

July 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400

July 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560

July 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700

July 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700

Silver price over the last five days:

July 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245

July 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

July 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

July 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

July 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

Chennai gold price
Chennai silver price
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