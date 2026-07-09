Chennai: Gold and silver rates drop on July 9, 2026; check how much they cost

CHENNAI: The price of gold decreased on Thursday (July 9) in the city.
The yellow metal became cheaper by Rs 240 per sovereign on Thursday (July 9).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign and Rs 13,220 per gram, down by Rs 30 per gram.
Silver prices remained unchanged and are being sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on July 9.
On July 8, it was sold at Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,000 per sovereign (Rs 9,000 per gram) on July 9, 2025, to Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign (Rs 13,220 per gram) on July 9, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 33,760 or about 46.89%.
July 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,640 | 1 gram - Rs 13,330
July 7, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,07,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,400
July 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560
July 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700
July 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,09,600 | 1 gram - Rs 13,700
July 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 245
July 7, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
July 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
July 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260
July 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260