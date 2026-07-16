Chennai flags off first CETA commercial consignments

The shipments were flagged off by Sutapa Choudhury, British deputy high commissioner for TN, Puducherry and Keralam and Rajalakshmi Devaraj, zonal additional director general of foreign trade, Chennai.

The inaugural event featured distinct consignments representing diverse sectors, such as gold jewellery exported by Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited (Coimbatore), Automotive Components exported by Brakes India (Chennai), cast wheels exported by Wheels India and leather footwear exported by Good Leather Shoes.