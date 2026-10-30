Chennai-based K7 Group restructures into 2 dedicated businesses

The restructuring reflects the distinct needs of enterprises, which need integrated security across endpoints, networks, identities, cloud and critical applications. As AI adds complexity and enables more

sophisticated attacks, these needs are becoming more pressing.

The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $302 billion in 2026, according to Grand View Research, while IBM’s Cost of a Data

Breach Report 2026 records a global average breach cost of $4.99 million and a 56% year-on-year increase in AI-driven attacks. K7’s new structure enables K7 CyberSecurity to focus on enterprise needs, while K7 Computing continues to serve consumers and SOHO customers.

Founded in Chennai in 1991, the group has presence in 27 countries, and its technologies have protected over 40 million devices.