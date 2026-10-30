Chennai-based K7 Group restructures into 2 dedicated businesses

CHENNAI: K7 Group, one of India’s pioneering cybersecurity companies, on Friday announced a strategic restructuring of its operations into two dedicated businesses, K7 Computing, focused on consumer and small office/home office (SOHO) customers, and K7 CyberSecurity, focused on enterprise customers.
As part of the realignment, Ashok Harris joins K7 CyberSecurity as co-founder and chief executive officer. He will lead the company's overall strategy, product direction, enterprise positioning and expansion across India and international markets.
Kesavardhanan Jayaraman, founder, K7 Group, will assume the role of founder and chief technology officer of K7 CyberSecurity, leading core technology, research and engineering. He will continue as founder and CEO of K7 Computing.
The restructuring reflects the distinct needs of enterprises, which need integrated security across endpoints, networks, identities, cloud and critical applications. As AI adds complexity and enables more
sophisticated attacks, these needs are becoming more pressing.
The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $302 billion in 2026, according to Grand View Research, while IBM’s Cost of a Data
Breach Report 2026 records a global average breach cost of $4.99 million and a 56% year-on-year increase in AI-driven attacks. K7’s new structure enables K7 CyberSecurity to focus on enterprise needs, while K7 Computing continues to serve consumers and SOHO customers.
Founded in Chennai in 1991, the group has presence in 27 countries, and its technologies have protected over 40 million devices.