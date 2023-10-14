Begin typing your search...
Chennai 39th in global city index
The report also noted that residential price growth across the 107 world cities has slowed in Q2 2023, falling to 1.7% YoY from 11.7% YoY in Q2 2022.
CHENNAI: In its latest report Global Residential Cities Index Q2 2023, Knight Frank, a leading international property consultancy cited that Chennai ranked 39th globally on the global index. The city witnessed a price appreciation of 2.5% YoY in the residential asset class during Q2 2023.
However same time last year the city stood at a rank of 107th globally. The report also noted that residential price growth across the 107 world cities has slowed in Q2 2023, falling to 1.7% YoY from 11.7% YoY in Q2 2022.
This is recorded to be lower than that experienced in the first wave of the pandemic, when growth reached a low of 2.9% in Q2 2019.
Next Story