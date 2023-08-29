Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to endorse IndianOil brand

CHENNAI: IndianOil has announced its collaboration with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its Indane XTRATEJ LPG brand. Kapoor praised the company’s dedication to creating a cost-efficient solution that conserves LPG while enhancing business operations, thereby meeting evolving customer expectations.

V Sathish Kumar, Director (Marketing), underscored IndianOil’s enduring commitment to customers.

While IndianOil initially focused on domestic segments, the company now extends its prowess to commercial sectors. IndianOil caters to a staggering 14.6 crore customers connections and delivers 27 lakh cylinders daily.

This achievement is bolstered by an expansive distributor network and modern LPG bottling plants. IndianOil’s progressive product line-up prioritises green fuels and energy-efficient solutions. XTRATEJ, a game-changing product, promises a minimum 5 per cent efficiency boost, with potential for more based on usage.