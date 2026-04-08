Cheer up: Your EMIs will remain low in medium to long term, says RBI

Addressing the media, in a post-monetary policy conference, Malhotra said the Indian economy is very strong, resilient and robust.

"We are in a neutral state...possibility either way, any ways cannot be ruled out that low rates (would) continue for a long time," he said.

Despite shocks, he said, the RBI is projecting a GDP growth of 6.9 per cent for the current financial year.

"Structurally, long-term, macroeconomic fundamentals, because of various measures which the government has taken, which the RBI has taken, which various institutions have taken, remain very strong and continue to drive growth on the one hand and at the same time keep price pressures contained".