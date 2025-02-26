Begin typing your search...

    Check out petrol, diesel prices in Chennai on February 26

    Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 101.23 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.81 in the city on Wednesday

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Feb 2025 7:41 AM IST
    Check out petrol, diesel prices in Chennai on February 26
    X
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel remains largely unchanged.

    Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 101.23 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.81 in the city on Wednesday.

    Oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar as primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on a day to day basis.

    Chennai petrol pricePetrol Price Todaydiesel price today
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X