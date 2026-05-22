Check out petrol and diesel prices in Chennai on May 22, 2026

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week after state-run oil firms ended a nearly four-year freeze on revisions.

Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 104.49 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 96.11 in the city on Friday.

On Friday (May 15), petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre on Friday for the first time in more than four years, as surging global crude prices following the Iran war forced state-run fuel retailers to pass on part of their mounting losses after months of holding rates steady through key state elections.