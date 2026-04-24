Check out petrol and diesel prices in Chennai on April 24, 2026

Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 100.84 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.39 in the city on Friday.

Oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar as primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on a day to day basis.

Any volatility in global oil markets or currency fluctuations can directly impact domestic fuel rates. In addition, refining costs, freight charges, and dealer commissions also play a role in determining the final retail price.