Check out Chennai's gold rates on May 3, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remains stable, with a gram costing Rs 8,755 on Saturday. A sovereign now costs Rs 70,040

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate

Following a continuous dip over the past few days, it is now being sold at Rs 70,040 per sovereign on May 3 (Today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 and is now being sold at Rs 108/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

2.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040

1.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,200

30.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,840

29.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,840

28.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,520

Silver price over the last five days:

2.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

1.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

30.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

29.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

28.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111



