Check out Chennai's gold rates on May 3, 2025
Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remains stable, with a gram costing Rs 8,755 on Saturday. A sovereign now costs Rs 70,040
On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate
Following a continuous dip over the past few days, it is now being sold at Rs 70,040 per sovereign on May 3 (Today).
Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 and is now being sold at Rs 108/gm.
Gold price over the last five days:
2.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040
1.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,200
30.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,840
29.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,840
28.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,520
Silver price over the last five days:
2.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109
1.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109
30.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
29.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111
28.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111