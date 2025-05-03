Begin typing your search...

    Check out Chennai's gold rates on May 3, 2025

    Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 May 2025 9:40 AM IST
    Check out Chennais gold rates on May 3, 2025
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remains stable, with a gram costing Rs 8,755 on Saturday. A sovereign now costs Rs 70,040

    On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate

    Following a continuous dip over the past few days, it is now being sold at Rs 70,040 per sovereign on May 3 (Today).

    Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 1 and is now being sold at Rs 108/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    2.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,040

    1.05.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 70,200

    30.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,840

    29.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,840

    28.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,520

    Silver price over the last five days:

    2.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

    1.05.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

    30.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    29.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    28.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111


    Gold prices silver prices Sovereign
    Online Desk

