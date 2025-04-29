Check out Chennai's gold rates on April 29, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 320 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 8,980 on Tuesday. A sovereign now costs Rs 71,840.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

After a continuous rise over the past few days, it is now being sold at Rs 71,840 per sovereign on April 29 (Today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is now being sold at Rs 111/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

28.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,520

26.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

25.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

24.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

23.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

Silver price over the last five days:

28.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

26.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

25.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

24.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

23.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

