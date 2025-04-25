Check out Chennai's gold rates on April 25, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remained stable with a gram costing Rs 9,005 on Friday. A sovereign now costs Rs 72,040.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

After a continuous rise over the past few days, the price had dropped on Thursday and was sold at Rs 72,040 per sovereign. And on April 25 (Today) it remained the same.

Meanwhile, the price of silver also remained stable and is being sold at Rs 111/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

24.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

23.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

22.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 74,320

21.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

20.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

Silver price over the last five days:

24.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

23.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

22.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

21.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

20.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110