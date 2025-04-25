Check out Chennai's gold rates on April 25, 2025

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 April 2025 9:56 AM IST
    Check out Chennais gold rates on April 25, 2025
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remained stable with a gram costing Rs 9,005 on Friday. A sovereign now costs Rs 72,040.

    On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    After a continuous rise over the past few days, the price had dropped on Thursday and was sold at Rs 72,040 per sovereign. And on April 25 (Today) it remained the same.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver also remained stable and is being sold at Rs 111/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    24.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

    23.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

    22.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 74,320

    21.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

    20.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

    Silver price over the last five days:

    24.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    23.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    22.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    21.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    20.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

