Cheap rent, secluded life lure China’s workforce from 9 to 6 grind

Experts say Chen is part of a broader trend that has seen a growing number of young people across China migrating to small towns and cities, taking advantage of cheap real estate prices that have been plummeting since the COVID pandemic.

Most large Chinese companies, especially high-paying tech firms, require a work schedule of 9 am to 9 pm from Monday to Saturday, a gruelling lifestyle known as the 996 culture. Some are redefining their dreams to focus on rest and relaxation, much like what some young adults in the West are doing under what they call FIRE: “Financial Independence, Retire Early.”

It’s a stark reversal from previous generations that prized upward mobility. But as the once red-hot economy cooled, expectations have soared, opportunities have dwindled, and competition has grown fierce.

Home prices at the massive ‘Life in Venice’ development have more than halved since the downturn in China’s property market a few years ago. The developer, realty mogul Evergrande, went bankrupt in 2024.