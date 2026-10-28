Changing Jobs While Applying for a Personal Loan: What Can Delay Disbursal

Here is what can happen:

● Your employer details may no longer match the information you provided when you applied for a personal loan.

● Your new salary may differ from the income used to assess your personal loan eligibility.

● Your lender may request current employment or income evidence before

disbursing your personal loan.

● The lender may reassess information when circumstances change. RBI

requires regulated entities to capture economic information such as

occupation and income when assessing borrower creditworthiness.