Chandra says Air India must regain passenger trust; new CEO vows to 'Make Air India Great Again'

Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of Air India, made the remarks at a town hall with employees, his first since announcing that he would leave the Tata Sons chairmanship when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.

He formally introduced incoming Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam, 61, who succeeds Campbell Wilson.

The leadership transition comes at a pivotal time for Air India, which has been grappling with mounting losses, operational disruption and heightened regulatory scrutiny following a fatal crash last year.

"The most important thing Air India should aspire to have is trust in the minds of people," Chandrasekaran told employees, adding that the airline's safety record should be "better than the best."

He said the carrier's next phase would have to focus on safety, customer trust, operational execution and cost discipline, while urging employees to build a stronger culture of cost consciousness.

Chandrasekaran acknowledged that the past 18 months had been particularly difficult, citing geopolitical disruptions, airspace closures, fuel-price volatility and the fatal AI171 accident as factors that had affected Air India's operations and performance.