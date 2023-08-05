ChampionX tech centre in Chennai to serve as base for domestic ops

CHENNAI: ChampionX Corporation, a Rs 30,000 cr oil field services company, has opened its newest technology centre in the city.

The centre will accelerate ChampionX’s digital innovation opportunities, provide access to key digital skills and technical engineering expertise, and enhance the development of new offerings to its core markets.

It intends to expand into manufacturing and sourcing in India to serve its fast-growing markets globally, providing growth opportunities for Indian companies and the local talent pool. ChampionX’s president-CEO, Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram, stated that the shift towards digitalisation is defining the future of the industry and the company. The new centre will serve beyond purely technical and engineering functions, including functional leaders and experts across legal, finance, procurement, and other roles within ChampionX.

The new office is strategically located in the heart of Chennai and will serve as the base for ChampionX’s Indian operations. ChampionX currently has 30 personnel based at the facility, with plans to have up to 300 professionals over the next few years. The company is currently recruiting for roles across IT, digital, artificial intelligence, engineering, data analytics, finance, legal, and global sourcing.