Socify.ai crosses 300 customers as demand for data security picks up

The company said Socify.ai took around six months to acquire its first 100 customers. The next 100 customers were added in three months, while the latest 100 joined in only two months.

TAC Security said the faster customer acquisition indicates growing demand for simpler and more affordable SOC 2 compliance solutions which offer data protection. SOC 2 compliance has become increasingly important for technology companies seeking to work with large enterprises. However, the process can be costly and complex, particularly for startups and growing businesses.

Socify.ai aims to address this issue through artificial intelligence and automation, making the compliance process simpler and more affordable.

"The first 100 customers took us six months. The next 100 took three months, while the latest 100 took only two months," said Trishneet Arora, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TAC Security.

The latest customers of Socify.ai come from various sectors, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, enterprise software, networking, digital health, education technology, financial technology, professional services and consumer technology, Arora added.