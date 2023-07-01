Begin typing your search...

CEO: British Airways seeing growth in demand in India

The airline has 56 weekly frequencies connecting five Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the airline had 49 weekly flights.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 July 2023 2:23 AM GMT
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)

NEW DELHI: British Airways is seeing a more balanced growth in India and has increased its weekly flights to 56 compared to the pre-pandemic level, the airline’s chief Sean Doyle said on Friday. Doyle, who is the chairman-CEO, also said there is a growth in air travel demand in India and the airline is looking for expansion.

“We are rebuilding and modernising,” the airline after the pandemic and India is an important part, Doyle said. British Airways, which started flying into India in 1924, has over 2,000 employees in the country, the airline’s chief customer officer Calum Laming said.

BusinessBritish Airwaysairline’s chief Sean Doyleairline’s chief customer officer Calum LamingIndian cities
DTNEXT Bureau

