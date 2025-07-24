CenturyPly commissions India’s largest particle board plant in TN

CHENNAI: Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, on Thursday announced the commissioning of India’s largest particle board manufacturing facility at Therovy Kandigai, near Chennai.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey and reinforces its position as a market leader in the wood panel segment.

The new plant has an annual production capacity of 800 cubic meters, making it the single-largest particle board manufacturing unit in the country. The plant is expected to meet the growing demand for high-quality, engineered wood panels across India and global markets.

With the highest production capability among peers, the facility sets a new industry benchmark in scale, quality, and automation. Additionally, it will generate over 1,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, contributing significantly to the socio-economic development of the region.

Built with a strong sustainability ethos, the plant will utilize eco-friendly raw materials, energy-efficient systems, and water conservation measures to reduce its carbon footprint.

Keshav Bhajanka, executive director, CenturyPly, said “Our investment in TN reflects our confidence in the state’s strong infrastructure, skilled workforce, and progressive industrial policies. The region’s well-developed industrial ecosystem and readily available talent make it a natural choice as we scale our operations. TN has emerged as a priority market for us, driven by its strong consumption demand and a highly supportive business environment that aligns with our long-term growth strategy.”

With this new facility, CenturyPly continues to drive innovation, sustainability, and employment across India, firmly positioning itself at the forefront of the building materials sector.