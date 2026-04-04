Centre to states: Crack down on hoarding, black marketing

Invoking provisions under the Essential Commodities Act and the LPG Control Order, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) asked states to intensify enforcement, conduct daily raids and inspections in coordination with oil marketing companies, and maintain strict vigilance against diversion and misinformation, according to an official statement.

States have also been instructed to institutionalise daily press briefings, set up control rooms and helplines, and actively counter fake news to reassure the public about fuel availability. The move comes as the government steps up measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and LPG across the country despite the ongoing geopolitical situation.