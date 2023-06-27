Centre to release tur dal from buffer till imported stocks arrive

NEW DELHI: The central government has decided to release pulses Tur from the national buffer stock in a "calibrated and targeted" manner till imported stocks arrive in the domestic market. The food ministry in a release Tuesday said it has directed National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to dispose of tur through online auction among eligible millers to augment the available stocks for milling into finished tur dal for the consumers.

The government typically maintains buffer stock to manage exigencies and a sharp rise in commodity prices. It may be recalled that the Government had, on June 2, 2023, imposed stock limits on tur and urad by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 in order to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation and also to improve affordability to the consumers. Under this order, stock limits have been prescribed for tur and urad until October 31, 2023 for all states and Union territories.

Stock limits applicable to each of the pulses individually are 200 tonnes for wholesalers; 5 tonnes for retailers; 5 tonnes at each retail outlet and 200 tonnes at the depot for big chain retailers; last 3 months of production or 25 per cent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, for the millers.

The order has also made it mandatory for these entities to declare the stock position on the relevant portal of the Department. The central government said the state governments are continuously monitoring the prices in their respective States and are verifying the stock positions of stock-holding entities in order to take strict action on those who violated the stock limits order.

India is a large consumer and grower of pulses and it meets a portion of its consumption needs through imports. India primarily consumes chana, Masur, urad, Kabuli chana, and tur.