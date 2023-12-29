Begin typing your search...

ByANIANI|29 Dec 2023 11:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-29 11:15:59.0  )
Centre receives Rs 2,413 crore as dividend from BPCL
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (X)

NEW DELHI: The central government has received about Rs 2,413 crore from BPCL as a dividend tranche, the secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management posted on its X handle on Friday.

A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatorily, from a portion of their earnings.

On Thursday, the divestment secretary, in another post, said the government received about Rs 832 crore from Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) as a dividend.

Last week, the central government has respectively received about Rs 262 crore and Rs 120 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and IREL (India) Limited as dividend tranches.

central government
ANI

