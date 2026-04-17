Centre notifies SEZ for setting up India’s first chip fabrication plant at Dholera

Spread across 66.166 hectares and poised to provide employment to 21, 000 persons, the SEZ is designed to support electronic hardware, software, and IT-enabled services, and includes enabling infrastructure and a dedicated approval mechanism to streamline operations and logistics. This is India’s first chip fabrication plant, according to the ministry statement.

Earlier, the government had taken several significant steps to strengthen India’s semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem through progressive reforms in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) law and targeted approvals of sector-specific SEZs. In line with the government’s focus, these reforms are aimed at promoting high-value, capital-intensive investments, fostering innovation, and enhancing ease of doing business in developing a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem