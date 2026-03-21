Centre increases commercial LPG allocation to 50 pc for states and UTs as panic booking dips

This additional 20 per cent allocation will be given on priority to sectors like restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing/dairy, subsidised canteens/outlets run by state governments or local bodies for food, community kitchens, 5 Kg FTL (free trade LPG) for migrant labourers, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a statement.

The government earlier restored partial commercial LPG supply (20 per cent) to consumers. Further, the government allocated additional 10 per cent of commercial LPG to States/UTs based on ease of doing business reforms for PNG expansion.