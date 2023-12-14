Centre approves 492 crore for RUSA scheme in TN

CHENNAI: With the introduction of new components for enhancing quality and excellence in State-run universities and autonomous colleges, the Ministry of Education has approved Rs 492 crore to Tamil Nadu under the central scheme.

Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a centrally sponsored scheme, aimed to improve access, equity, and quality in higher education through planned development of higher education at the state level.

Objectives include creating new academic institutions, expanding and upgrading the existing ones, and developing institutions that are self-reliant in terms of quality education, professionally managed, and characterized by a greater inclination towards research and providing students with an education that is relevant to them.

Stating that Tamil Nadu joined RUSA in 2014 by committing to reforms in higher education in the state, a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the effective implementation of RUSA 1.0 paved the way for the sanction of RUSA phase 2.0 by the Ministry of Education for Rs 615.78 crore in 2018.

Pointing out that National Assessment and Accreditation Council accreditation has been mandated as eligibility under RUSA 2.0 for the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), "since Tamil Nadu has introduced key components including giving autonomous status for many colleges, which was affiliated to various state-run universities, the Ministry has approved Rs 492 crore this year for the state (union share Rs 295 crore plus state share of Rs 197 crore)".

Claiming the funding under RUSA will be used for further improving HEIs in the State, the official said the state is expected to extend the scheme for next year by mutual consent subject to the scheme and its provisions being approved by the authorities concerned.