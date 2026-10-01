CEAT expands Chennai plant capabilities

CHENNAI: CEAT Limited on Thursday announced an expansion of the manufacturing capabilities at its 163-acre Chennai plant in Sriperumbudur, across passenger car and SUV, commercial vehicle and two wheeler tyre categories.
Among the key products manufactured at the plant is 4SeasonDrive+, which brings European standard all season tyre capability to India, with performance designed around changing weather conditions and a particular focus on wet grip.
The plant also manufactures CrossDrive RT, CEATs rugged terrain tyre developed around the requirements of the US rugged and off road tyre market. The product combines rugged terrain capability with the versatility required for regular road use and expands CEAT's premium SUV offering for Indian customers.
CEAT has also developed the manufacturing capability for SportDrive SUV ZR22, making it the first Indian tyre company to manufacture 22 inch tyres in India.
Arnab Banerjee, managing director-CEO, CEAT, said, "the Chennai plant is an important part of our growth in India and international markets. The expanded capabilities allow us to manufacture increasingly sophisticated products across passenger vehicles, two wheelers and commercial vehicles, while responding to the distinct requirements of customers in markets such as Europe and North America."
CEAT has also expanded the plant's truck and bus radial manufacturing capability to address the changing requirements of commercial vehicle fleets in Europe, North America and other advanced markets.