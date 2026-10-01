CEAT expands Chennai plant capabilities

Among the key products manufactured at the plant is 4SeasonDrive+, which brings European standard all season tyre capability to India, with performance designed around changing weather conditions and a particular focus on wet grip.



The plant also manufactures CrossDrive RT, CEATs rugged terrain tyre developed around the requirements of the US rugged and off road tyre market. The product combines rugged terrain capability with the versatility required for regular road use and expands CEAT's premium SUV offering for Indian customers.



CEAT has also developed the manufacturing capability for SportDrive SUV ZR22, making it the first Indian tyre company to manufacture 22 inch tyres in India.