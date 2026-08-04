CEA: Free is most expensive word in public policy, treat water as infra

Addressing the CII Infrastructure Summit, Nageswaran said India is increasingly witnessing floods and droughts in the same State within a year. “Volatility, and not scarcity, is the new enemy of economic activity,” he said, stressing that water infrastructure should be planned, built and financed just like roads and power.

He called for creating a comprehensive water buffer through greater storage capacity, groundwater recharge, wastewater reuse, desalination in coastal regions, and watershed management inland. “Water security is not a sector sitting beside agriculture, industry and health; it sits underneath all of this,” he said. Nageswaran also criticised the practice of pricing water at virtually zero, saying it encourages waste and discourages investment in water infrastructure. “The thing we call free is the thing we destroy. This is not a paradox. It is a policy choice, and it can be chosen differently,” he remarked.