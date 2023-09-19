CDIL to add assembly lines, boost capacity by 100 mn units in India

NEW DELHI: Semiconductor chips and components manufacturer CDIL on Tuesday announced that it will be adding new semiconductor packaging lines in India.

This addition of semiconductor packaging lines by CDIL (Continental Device India Pvt. Ltd.) will be done via the Central government and MeitY’s (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) in India.

With the new lines, CDIL aims to increase its annual capacity by 100 million units in India.

The company initiated the first phase of this production with a surface mount packaging line of 50 million devices that will be inaugurated on September 28 by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

"In line with our steadfast commitment to innovation and market diversification, CDIL Semiconductors has strategically positioned itself to meet the burgeoning demands of the industry, especially the power electronics, automotive, and Defence sectors, both within India and on a global scale," Prithvideep Singh, General Manager, CDIL Semiconductors, said in a statement.

CDIL has established an advanced high reliability (HiRel) and testing laboratory at Mohali in addition to its NABL Accredited facility in Delhi.

The HiRel laboratory is a crucial part of qualifying CDIL’s devices for stringent sectors like the automotive industry, Defence, and aerospace, the company said.

With a 59-year legacy, CDIL is a semiconductor and electronics service provider to a worldwide customer base across consumer, industrial, Defence, aerospace and the automotive industry.

The company has many industry leaders as long-term customers globally, including the US, the UK, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, and Egypt.