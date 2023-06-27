CCPA fines Rau’s IAS Study Circle for misleading ads

NEW DELHI: Consumer protection regulator CCPA has imposed penalties on Rau’s IAS Study Circle and Seekers Education for publishing misleading advertisements, according to a statement by CCPA on Monday.



The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) also stated that the number of bookings cancelled and pending refund amount due to COVID-19 pandemic on three travel portals Yatra, HappyEasyGo and Easymytrip have reduced after CCPA took action against them.



The CCPA has passed an order against Tekshiv Systems for selling pressure cookers under the Quba brand on e-commerce platforms without the quality mark, the statement said, adding that the company has been directed to pay a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 for selling sub-standard products to consumers.



The Authority said Rau’s IAS Study Circle has been directed to pay a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 for publishing misleading advertisement. Seekers Education, the CCPA said has been directed to pay a penalty of Rs 50,000 for publishing a misleading advertisement, according to the statement.



The CCPA has taken action against online travel portals Yatra, HappyEasyGo and Easymytrip for not reimbursing consumers of the booking amount for the bookings cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.



Pursuant to the action initiated by the CCPA, the number of bookings cancelled and pending refund due to COVID-19 pandemic has reduced significantly from 22,974 to 10,705 on Yatra, it said. “From Rs 14.69 crore pending for refund on 13.08.2022, the amount pending for refund has now reduced to Rs 7.46 crore,” the Central Consumer Protection Authority, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said.

