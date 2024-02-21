CCI clears Minda Corp’s stake buy in Pricol

Begin typing your search...

Minda Corporation is in the business of manufacturing of auto components and caters to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and tier I in various segments in India.

NEW DELHI: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved Minda Corporation’s proposed 8.79 per cent stake purchase in Pricol.

The proposed combination relates to an acquisition of up to 8.79 per cent (approx) of the equity share capital of Pricol by Minda, as per a release.

