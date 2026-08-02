CBI files Rs 1,816 crore EPFO investment fraud case against Reliance Capital; company responds

The FIR was registered on the basis of a written complaint received from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Responding to the development, a spokesperson for Anil Ambani said the FIR pertains to Reliance Capital Ltd and that Ambani had served as the company's Non-Executive Director and Chairman from 2005 until November 2021, when the Reserve Bank of India superseded the company's Board of Directors and appointed an Administrator.

"Ambani denies any wrongdoing, whatsoever, and reserves all rights available to him in law," the spokesperson said.