CBI conducts searches in Mumbai in Reliance Telecom SBI fraud case

According to officials, the agency has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions related to criminal misconduct and abuse of official position under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by the SBI, which alleged that the accused entities and individuals defrauded the bank, resulting in substantial financial losses. The SBI was part of a consortium of 11 banks that had collectively sanctioned a term loan facility of Rs 735 crore to Reliance Telecom Ltd.

Following the registration of the case, the CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai, including the residential premises of Seth and Doshi, as well as the registered office of Reliance Telecom Ltd. Officials said that several documents related to loan transactions and financial dealings have been recovered during the searches.