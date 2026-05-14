CBI conducts searches at 7 premises in Reliance Communications fraud case

The searches took place in Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru at the residential premises of the then CEO, CFO and directors of the company who served during the 2015-2017 period, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"The searches were conducted on the strength of search warrants dated 14.05.2026 issued by the special judge for CBI cases, Mumbai. The searches resulted in seizure of incriminating documents and further investigation is continuing," the statement said.